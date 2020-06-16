All apartments in Minnetonka
3942 Haven Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:19 PM

3942 Haven Road

3942 Haven Road · (612) 701-4375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3942 Haven Road, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4705 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet cul de sac is the tranquil setting for this amazing 2-story walkout home. This home has been meticulously maintained and is move-in ready. Custom designed, open floor plan, soaring 2-story foyer and living room. Huge main level family room with fireplace. Spacious upper level with 4 bedrooms, including a gorgeous owner's suite. 1 Bedroom in the lower level. Large Four season sun room over looking the back yard. Deck off the main level. Totally incredible lower level that walks out to a park-like backyard. This is a treasure of a property. Only 15 minutes to downtown, city lakes and the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3942 Haven Road have any available units?
3942 Haven Road has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3942 Haven Road have?
Some of 3942 Haven Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3942 Haven Road currently offering any rent specials?
3942 Haven Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3942 Haven Road pet-friendly?
No, 3942 Haven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 3942 Haven Road offer parking?
Yes, 3942 Haven Road does offer parking.
Does 3942 Haven Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3942 Haven Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3942 Haven Road have a pool?
No, 3942 Haven Road does not have a pool.
Does 3942 Haven Road have accessible units?
No, 3942 Haven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3942 Haven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3942 Haven Road has units with dishwashers.
