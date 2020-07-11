61 Apartments for rent in Minnetonka, MN with move-in specials
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 47
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 50
1 of 13
1 of 43
1 of 32
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 46
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 8
1 of 18
"Skies blue / O'er you / Look down in love. / Waves bright / Give Light / As on they move." (-Slim Whitman, “By The Waters of Minnetonka”)
Lake Minnetonka may have only first been seen (to the best of our knowledge, anyway) in 1822, but that doesn't mean it's old hat. Minnetonka is a suburban city (the 17th largest) in the state of Minnesota. With 44% of the population aged 55 years or older (can anyone say baby boomers?), the city has a rich natural resource base and has a strong resolve of preserving it. While most of the cities in United States is focused on seeing whose downtown can be noisier, Minnetonka is proud of its 49 community parks and more than 1000 acres of natural open space. Try and say that, Vegas. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Minnetonka apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Minnetonka apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.