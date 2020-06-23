All apartments in Minnetonka
17801 Excelsior Boulevard

17801 Excelsior Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17801 Excelsior Boulevard, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bath home available now in beautiful Minnetonka. This unit features one-level living with a large and private backyard. There is a large open bedroom with a view of outdoor scenery. Washer/dryer in-unit. Amenities include brand-new oven and fridge, new carpeting, new full interior paint and new laundry room flooring. Close to shopping, restaurants, and Minnetonka High School. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Pets are allowed with additional fees and owner approval. Property includes a detached 1-car garage. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing today as this opening will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17801 Excelsior Boulevard have any available units?
17801 Excelsior Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 17801 Excelsior Boulevard have?
Some of 17801 Excelsior Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17801 Excelsior Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
17801 Excelsior Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17801 Excelsior Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 17801 Excelsior Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 17801 Excelsior Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 17801 Excelsior Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 17801 Excelsior Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17801 Excelsior Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17801 Excelsior Boulevard have a pool?
No, 17801 Excelsior Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 17801 Excelsior Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 17801 Excelsior Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 17801 Excelsior Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 17801 Excelsior Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
