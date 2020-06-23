17801 Excelsior Boulevard

Amenities

Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bath home available now in beautiful Minnetonka. This unit features one-level living with a large and private backyard. There is a large open bedroom with a view of outdoor scenery. Washer/dryer in-unit. Amenities include brand-new oven and fridge, new carpeting, new full interior paint and new laundry room flooring. Close to shopping, restaurants, and Minnetonka High School. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Pets are allowed with additional fees and owner approval. Property includes a detached 1-car garage. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing today as this opening will not last long!