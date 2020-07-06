All apartments in Minneapolis
Remodeled Two Level Apt in the heart of NE MPLS

2524 Jackson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Jackson Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!

One Level Living in this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath main floor unit in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis.

Large front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, large master bedroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, second bedroom, 3/4 bath, patio and off street parking off the back door.

Max 3 occupants, no subsidy housing, no smoking.

Shared laundry, private storage locker, off street and street parking. Free Wifi, water, sewer and trash included in rent. One block from Lowry and Central. Close to restaurants, entertainment, downtown, bus lines, and much more.

Requirements: Income 3 x monthly rent, no evictions, good rental history.

Contact: Jeanne Malmer 612-418-9448
www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
