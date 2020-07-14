All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like Kah Properties - 2937.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
Kah Properties - 2937
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:18 AM

Kah Properties - 2937

Open Now until 6pm
2937 36th Avenue South · (612) 888-8684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2937 36th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Longfellow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kah Properties - 2937.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
Live a half block from Golden Gate Park and close to USF and the Panhandle. This pet-friendly NOPA apartment is in a prime, walkable part of town not far from Haight-Ashbury and Anza Vista. Stop into Bistro Central Parc for duck confit or Bistro Gambrinus for pork schnitzel, or head over to Divisadero to Nopa, The Mill, or 4505 Burgers and BBQ. And Barrel Head Brewhouse and Kezar Pub are popular spots for craft beer, pub food, and game day. Its no wonder this is one of the citys most popular neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $250
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$160
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided at unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kah Properties - 2937 have any available units?
Kah Properties - 2937 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Kah Properties - 2937 have?
Some of Kah Properties - 2937's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kah Properties - 2937 currently offering any rent specials?
Kah Properties - 2937 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kah Properties - 2937 pet-friendly?
No, Kah Properties - 2937 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does Kah Properties - 2937 offer parking?
Yes, Kah Properties - 2937 offers parking.
Does Kah Properties - 2937 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kah Properties - 2937 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kah Properties - 2937 have a pool?
No, Kah Properties - 2937 does not have a pool.
Does Kah Properties - 2937 have accessible units?
No, Kah Properties - 2937 does not have accessible units.
Does Kah Properties - 2937 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kah Properties - 2937 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Kah Properties - 2937?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity