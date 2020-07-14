Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible lobby online portal

Renovated 1BR in the heart of N.E. MPLS - East Bank Village Apartments is located above the restaurants on University Ave - directly across the street from Surdyk's.



A wonderfully unique rental community right in the heart of northeast Minneapolis. East Bank Village is located just a few blocks from the banks of the scenic Mississippi River and downtown Minneapolis. All the necessities of home are within walking distance, including grocery and convenience stores, retail shopping, restaurants and entertainment centers, and more. St. Anthony Park and Nicollet Island are just a short drive away.



- Granite Countertops

- New flooring to include LVT plank and carpet

- Individually controlled furnace and central air

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Mini blinds and ample closet space

- Controlled access building

- Laundry room, trash chute, elevator

- Non-smoking building

- Contract parking is available.



(RLNE5403404)