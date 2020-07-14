All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
East Bank Village
East Bank Village

22 University Ave NE · (612) 979-2388
Location

22 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Nicollet Island

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from East Bank Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
lobby
online portal
Renovated 1BR in the heart of N.E. MPLS - East Bank Village Apartments is located above the restaurants on University Ave - directly across the street from Surdyk's.

A wonderfully unique rental community right in the heart of northeast Minneapolis. East Bank Village is located just a few blocks from the banks of the scenic Mississippi River and downtown Minneapolis. All the necessities of home are within walking distance, including grocery and convenience stores, retail shopping, restaurants and entertainment centers, and more. St. Anthony Park and Nicollet Island are just a short drive away.

- Granite Countertops
- New flooring to include LVT plank and carpet
- Individually controlled furnace and central air
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Mini blinds and ample closet space
- Controlled access building
- Laundry room, trash chute, elevator
- Non-smoking building
- Contract parking is available.

(RLNE5403404)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 with approved credit and rental history
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does East Bank Village have any available units?
East Bank Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does East Bank Village have?
Some of East Bank Village's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is East Bank Village currently offering any rent specials?
East Bank Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is East Bank Village pet-friendly?
Yes, East Bank Village is pet friendly.
Does East Bank Village offer parking?
Yes, East Bank Village offers parking.
Does East Bank Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, East Bank Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does East Bank Village have a pool?
No, East Bank Village does not have a pool.
Does East Bank Village have accessible units?
Yes, East Bank Village has accessible units.
Does East Bank Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, East Bank Village has units with dishwashers.
