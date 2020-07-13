All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Calhoun Towers Apartments

3430 List Pl · (763) 220-6310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3430 List Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55416
West Calhoun

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0802 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 433 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0305 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0403 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.75 Bath · 1148 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Calhoun Towers Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
community garden
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Live in the ultimate picturesque area of the Bde Maka Ska neighborhood in Minneapolis, MN and surround yourself with beautiful green spaces just steps from the shores of Bke Maka Ska. We offer comfortable homes with stunning views and thoughtful amenities. Located near the corner of Lake Street and Excelsior Boulevard, Calhoun Towers is just steps away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Uptown restaurant and shopping district has to offer.

Calhoun Towers has unique studio, one, two, three bedroom and penthouse apartment homes with spacious balconies to take in the stunning lake and downtown views! In addition, you’ll find convenient amenities such as a fitness center, coffee bar, and underground garage parking.

Enjoy a stroll through the natural lakeside surroundings, or have a day out biking and paddling on the lake using our free bike, paddle board and kayak rentals or visit nearby St. Louis Park. If you're looking for a home close to the lakes or want to e

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee due at move-in
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 fee on 1st month's water bill
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $50
restrictions: Various breed restrictions apply.
Cats
rent: $25
restrictions: No restrictions on cats.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Additional large storage lockers for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Calhoun Towers Apartments have any available units?
Calhoun Towers Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Calhoun Towers Apartments have?
Some of Calhoun Towers Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Calhoun Towers Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Calhoun Towers Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Calhoun Towers Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Calhoun Towers Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Calhoun Towers Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Calhoun Towers Apartments offers parking.
Does Calhoun Towers Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Calhoun Towers Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Calhoun Towers Apartments have a pool?
No, Calhoun Towers Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Calhoun Towers Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Calhoun Towers Apartments has accessible units.
Does Calhoun Towers Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Calhoun Towers Apartments has units with dishwashers.
