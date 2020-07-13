Calhoun Towers Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar community garden elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Live in the ultimate picturesque area of the Bde Maka Ska neighborhood in Minneapolis, MN and surround yourself with beautiful green spaces just steps from the shores of Bke Maka Ska. We offer comfortable homes with stunning views and thoughtful amenities. Located near the corner of Lake Street and Excelsior Boulevard, Calhoun Towers is just steps away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Uptown restaurant and shopping district has to offer.



Calhoun Towers has unique studio, one, two, three bedroom and penthouse apartment homes with spacious balconies to take in the stunning lake and downtown views! In addition, you’ll find convenient amenities such as a fitness center, coffee bar, and underground garage parking.



Enjoy a stroll through the natural lakeside surroundings, or have a day out biking and paddling on the lake using our free bike, paddle board and kayak rentals or visit nearby St. Louis Park. If you're looking for a home close to the lakes or want to e