923 22nd Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Double Decker - A second-floor balcony and two recently-installed decks offer lots of outdoor living in addition to this home's 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.



Available September 1, 2020

?5 bedrooms/2.5 baths

$3,200 per month



- Washer and dryer

- Dishwasher

- 2+ Parking spots

- Includes 60" TV for use during tenancy

- Large deck

- Hardwood floors

- Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in



