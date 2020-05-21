Amenities
923 22nd Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Double Decker - A second-floor balcony and two recently-installed decks offer lots of outdoor living in addition to this home's 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Available September 1, 2020
?5 bedrooms/2.5 baths
$3,200 per month
- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- 2+ Parking spots
- Includes 60" TV for use during tenancy
- Large deck
- Hardwood floors
- Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in
(RLNE4485180)