Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

923 22nd Ave SE

923 Southeast 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

923 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
923 22nd Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Double Decker - A second-floor balcony and two recently-installed decks offer lots of outdoor living in addition to this home's 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Available September 1, 2020
?5 bedrooms/2.5 baths
$3,200 per month

- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- 2+ Parking spots
- Includes 60" TV for use during tenancy
- Large deck
- Hardwood floors
- Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in

(RLNE4485180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 22nd Ave SE have any available units?
923 22nd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 22nd Ave SE have?
Some of 923 22nd Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 22nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
923 22nd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 22nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 22nd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 923 22nd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 923 22nd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 923 22nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 22nd Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 22nd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 923 22nd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 923 22nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 923 22nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 923 22nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 22nd Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

