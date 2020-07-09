906 W. 26th Street 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 09/25/19 906 W. 26th Street - Property Id: 144337
Uptown Duplex - Great location is a big deal and it doesn't get much better than this! This 2 bed/1 bath duplex unit is in the heart of the 'The Wedge' in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood between Hennepin and Lyndale. You will literally be minutes from everything you need.
- New Kitchen! Granite counter tops, cabinets, appliances, etc.
- New flooring throughout.
- New blinds and windows.
- Plenty of street parking at all times.
- Free laundry on site.
- Most utilities and internet included.
- All you pay is electricity.
- Yard space.
- Privately owned property.
This unit is available end of September. Come check out it out before it's too late!! This unit goes quickly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144337p
Property Id 144337
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5070886)