906 W. 26th Street 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Unit 2 Available 09/25/19 906 W. 26th Street - Property Id: 144337



Uptown Duplex - Great location is a big deal and it doesn't get much better than this! This 2 bed/1 bath duplex unit is in the heart of the 'The Wedge' in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood between Hennepin and Lyndale. You will literally be minutes from everything you need.



- New Kitchen! Granite counter tops, cabinets, appliances, etc.

- New flooring throughout.

- New blinds and windows.

- Plenty of street parking at all times.

- Free laundry on site.

- Most utilities and internet included.

- All you pay is electricity.

- Yard space.

- Privately owned property.



This unit is available end of September. Come check out it out before it's too late!! This unit goes quickly.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144337p

Property Id 144337



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5070886)