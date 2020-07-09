All apartments in Minneapolis
906 W. 26th Street 2

906 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 West 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Unit 2 Available 09/25/19 906 W. 26th Street - Property Id: 144337

Uptown Duplex - Great location is a big deal and it doesn't get much better than this! This 2 bed/1 bath duplex unit is in the heart of the 'The Wedge' in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood between Hennepin and Lyndale. You will literally be minutes from everything you need.

- New Kitchen! Granite counter tops, cabinets, appliances, etc.
- New flooring throughout.
- New blinds and windows.
- Plenty of street parking at all times.
- Free laundry on site.
- Most utilities and internet included.
- All you pay is electricity.
- Yard space.
- Privately owned property.

This unit is available end of September. Come check out it out before it's too late!! This unit goes quickly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144337p
Property Id 144337

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5070886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 W. 26th Street 2 have any available units?
906 W. 26th Street 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 W. 26th Street 2 have?
Some of 906 W. 26th Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 W. 26th Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
906 W. 26th Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 W. 26th Street 2 pet-friendly?
No, 906 W. 26th Street 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 906 W. 26th Street 2 offer parking?
No, 906 W. 26th Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 906 W. 26th Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 W. 26th Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 W. 26th Street 2 have a pool?
No, 906 W. 26th Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 906 W. 26th Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 906 W. 26th Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 906 W. 26th Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 W. 26th Street 2 has units with dishwashers.
