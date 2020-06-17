904 20th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Fantastic location close to the UofM Campus, Dinkytown, East Bank, public transportation, bike paths, and dining and entertainment!



This home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a main floor living room, lower level family room with second fridge, hardwood floors, built-in buffet, front porch and loads of character and charm!



Tenants responsible for all utilities.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

No smoking

Available September 1st, 2020

On-street parking



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with question sor to set up a showing