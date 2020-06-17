All apartments in Minneapolis
904 20th Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

904 20th Ave SE

904 Southeast 20th Avenue · (952) 486-9478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 Southeast 20th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,775

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available September 1, 2020

Fantastic location close to the UofM Campus, Dinkytown, East Bank, public transportation, bike paths, and dining and entertainment!

This home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a main floor living room, lower level family room with second fridge, hardwood floors, built-in buffet, front porch and loads of character and charm!

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
No smoking
Available September 1st, 2020
On-street parking

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with question sor to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 20th Ave SE have any available units?
904 20th Ave SE has a unit available for $3,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 20th Ave SE have?
Some of 904 20th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 20th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
904 20th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 20th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 904 20th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 904 20th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 904 20th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 904 20th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 20th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 20th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 904 20th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 904 20th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 904 20th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 904 20th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 20th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
