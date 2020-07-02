882 22nd Ave SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 3 bedroom duplex is yours to live in, in the 2020-2021 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn care included! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!



Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly



We have a huge 8 Bedroom house in Como Neighborhood just blocks from nearest bus stop and U of M East Bank campus, off street parking spot, dishwasher, a/c, spacious layout, 24 hour emergency maintenance, subleasing options, pet friendly, online payment, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious basement. Laundry in building. ~ Pets Allowed with Additional Fee. ~Parking Most options include some off-street parking/ garage available for certain properties.