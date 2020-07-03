All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

850 22nd Ave SE Lowr

850 22nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

850 22nd Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This duplex lower unit apartment is a perfect place to call home near the University of Minnesota! This is a cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit near shopping options, Dinkytown, U of M and Downtown.

Water, sewer and trash removal are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electric heat, gas, lawn care and snow removal. Shared laundry. Off street parking available.

Sorry no pets are allowed.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr have any available units?
850 22nd Ave SE Lowr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr currently offering any rent specials?
850 22nd Ave SE Lowr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr pet-friendly?
No, 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr offer parking?
Yes, 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr offers parking.
Does 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr have a pool?
No, 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr does not have a pool.
Does 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr have accessible units?
No, 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr does not have accessible units.
Does 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 22nd Ave SE Lowr does not have units with air conditioning.

