850 22nd Ave SE Lowr

This duplex lower unit apartment is a perfect place to call home near the University of Minnesota! This is a cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit near shopping options, Dinkytown, U of M and Downtown.



Water, sewer and trash removal are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electric heat, gas, lawn care and snow removal. Shared laundry. Off street parking available.



Sorry no pets are allowed.



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!