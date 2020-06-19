821 Douglas Ave N 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Uptown condo - 2bd/2bath with underground parking - Property Id: 148992



Heated underground parking spot is included! Dogs and small dogs are welcome! Located in the Kenwood/Lowry Hill neighborhood of uptown - just behind the Walker. Very quiet and safe neighborhood. Available 9/1.



The 2 bedroom condo includes a bedroom and a master suite with attached bathroom. Large kitchen, recently renovated with cherry cabinets and tile back splash. Complimentary washer and dryer in building, close to lakes, bike trails and parks. GREAT location - walking distance to the Walker, restaurants, Kowalski's Grocery Store, convenience stores and Lake of the Isles. Heat is included in rent



Unit is available September 1st. Please contact Lyndsey at 612-237-1592 with any questions or to request a showing. Asking $1850 per month or best offer. Please note there is an association fee that is an additional $200/month and covers, heat, garbage, sewer and water and all snow/lawn maintenance . Tenant pays electricity, internet and cable if they choose. Available 9/1.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148992p

