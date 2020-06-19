All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

821 Douglas Ave N 101

821 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

821 Douglas Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Uptown condo - 2bd/2bath with underground parking - Property Id: 148992

Heated underground parking spot is included! Dogs and small dogs are welcome! Located in the Kenwood/Lowry Hill neighborhood of uptown - just behind the Walker. Very quiet and safe neighborhood. Available 9/1.

The 2 bedroom condo includes a bedroom and a master suite with attached bathroom. Large kitchen, recently renovated with cherry cabinets and tile back splash. Complimentary washer and dryer in building, close to lakes, bike trails and parks. GREAT location - walking distance to the Walker, restaurants, Kowalski's Grocery Store, convenience stores and Lake of the Isles. Heat is included in rent

Unit is available September 1st. Please contact Lyndsey at 612-237-1592 with any questions or to request a showing. Asking $1850 per month or best offer. Please note there is an association fee that is an additional $200/month and covers, heat, garbage, sewer and water and all snow/lawn maintenance . Tenant pays electricity, internet and cable if they choose. Available 9/1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148992p
Property Id 148992

(RLNE5104192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Douglas Ave N 101 have any available units?
821 Douglas Ave N 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Douglas Ave N 101 have?
Some of 821 Douglas Ave N 101's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Douglas Ave N 101 currently offering any rent specials?
821 Douglas Ave N 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Douglas Ave N 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Douglas Ave N 101 is pet friendly.
Does 821 Douglas Ave N 101 offer parking?
Yes, 821 Douglas Ave N 101 offers parking.
Does 821 Douglas Ave N 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Douglas Ave N 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Douglas Ave N 101 have a pool?
No, 821 Douglas Ave N 101 does not have a pool.
Does 821 Douglas Ave N 101 have accessible units?
No, 821 Douglas Ave N 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Douglas Ave N 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Douglas Ave N 101 has units with dishwashers.
