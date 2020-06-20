All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
807 Broadway Street NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

807 Broadway Street NE

807 Northeast Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 Northeast Broadway Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Biking distance to downtown Minneapolis - Property Id: 281081

It takes 13 min to get downtown Mpls -our one renter bikes to work downtown. Blocks away from St Paul Campus.
This home has all hardwood floors, Deck, Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances.This 2 bed 1 full bath triplex has been freshly updated, located off highway 280.With storage shed for your use.Off-street parking included.Move-in Summer 2020. Private Laundry, Internet Ready!
Owners take care of lawn and snow care, water & trash. NO pets. NOT section 8 approved.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281081
Property Id 281081

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Broadway Street NE have any available units?
807 Broadway Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Broadway Street NE have?
Some of 807 Broadway Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Broadway Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
807 Broadway Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Broadway Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 807 Broadway Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 807 Broadway Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 807 Broadway Street NE does offer parking.
Does 807 Broadway Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Broadway Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Broadway Street NE have a pool?
No, 807 Broadway Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 807 Broadway Street NE have accessible units?
No, 807 Broadway Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Broadway Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Broadway Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
