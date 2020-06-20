807 Broadway Street NE

Amenities
Biking distance to downtown Minneapolis - Property Id: 281081
It takes 13 min to get downtown Mpls -our one renter bikes to work downtown. Blocks away from St Paul Campus.
This home has all hardwood floors, Deck, Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances.This 2 bed 1 full bath triplex has been freshly updated, located off highway 280.With storage shed for your use.Off-street parking included.Move-in Summer 2020. Private Laundry, Internet Ready!
Owners take care of lawn and snow care, water & trash. NO pets. NOT section 8 approved.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281081
No Pets Allowed
