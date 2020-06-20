807 Broadway Street NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

Biking distance to downtown Minneapolis - Property Id: 281081



It takes 13 min to get downtown Mpls -our one renter bikes to work downtown. Blocks away from St Paul Campus.

This home has all hardwood floors, Deck, Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances.This 2 bed 1 full bath triplex has been freshly updated, located off highway 280.With storage shed for your use.Off-street parking included.Move-in Summer 2020. Private Laundry, Internet Ready!

Owners take care of lawn and snow care, water & trash. NO pets. NOT section 8 approved.

The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281081

Property Id 281081



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850177)