734 Jefferson St NE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

734 Jefferson St NE

734 Northeast Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 Northeast Jefferson Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 2 BR / 1.5 BA Duplex w/ Fireplace, Deck, Hardwood Floors! Available NOW! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

Conveniently located in the St. Anthony East neighborhood of Minneapolis just south of Broadway St, this beautiful upper level duplex has plenty of character and charm. It features gorgeous hardwood floors, formal dining room, a fireplace in the living room, and a spacious deck.

Water and trash included in rent. No pets, please.

To schedule a showing, call or text 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

