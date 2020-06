Amenities

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fully renovated, downtown Minneapolis apartment located just a few blocks from US Bank stadium and the convention center. Pets allowed with conditions. Rent includes most utilities, inquire for more info.

This 12 unit facility lies near easy access to major high ways and many downtown amenities. This facility does have its own parking lot, where many other do not in the area. Also located on a low traffic rd.