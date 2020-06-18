All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:48 PM

728 3rd Street

728 3rd Street North · (952) 921-0911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

728 3rd Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
new construction
Brand new apartment located in the Mpls. reinvigorated North Loop, this Sable unit offers a dynamic lifestyle. Excellent North Loop location just a 10-minute walk from Target Field. Within walking distance of the Target Center & fabulous restaurants, boutiques etc. Unit includes Stainless steel appliances, private area for sleeping that can fit king size bed, sitting area can fit queen sleeper, organized closet, washer/ dryer in unit. Includes Wi-Fi, heat, air conditioning, trash, water. Access to lobby and rooftop terrace, BBQ and entertainment area. Covered same level parking included. Storage space available. Immediately available for short- and long-term rental. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 3rd Street have any available units?
728 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 3rd Street have?
Some of 728 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
728 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 728 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 728 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 728 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 728 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 728 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 728 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 728 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 728 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
