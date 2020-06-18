728 3rd Street

Amenities

Brand new apartment located in the Mpls. reinvigorated North Loop, this Sable unit offers a dynamic lifestyle. Excellent North Loop location just a 10-minute walk from Target Field. Within walking distance of the Target Center & fabulous restaurants, boutiques etc. Unit includes Stainless steel appliances, private area for sleeping that can fit king size bed, sitting area can fit queen sleeper, organized closet, washer/ dryer in unit. Includes Wi-Fi, heat, air conditioning, trash, water. Access to lobby and rooftop terrace, BBQ and entertainment area. Covered same level parking included. Storage space available. Immediately available for short- and long-term rental. .