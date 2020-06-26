All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 724 Pierce Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
724 Pierce Street NE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

724 Pierce Street NE

724 Pierce Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

724 Pierce Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Beltrami

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Rare opportunity for a spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath in NE near the Arts District, coffee shops, restaurants and quick downtown access with a large 4 car garage! Many new updates in this home available July 1st near all NE Mpls has to offer! Newer kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, slate floors and tons of storage! Updated full bathroom with granite countertop and white cabinetry on the main floor plus convenient main floor bedroom for accessible options for tenants or guests. Ideal open layout perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has view of the backyard from the large windows. Backyard is fully fenced in. Don't miss this rare opportunity for a move-in ready home with 4 bedrooms in this area! Available July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Pierce Street NE have any available units?
724 Pierce Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Pierce Street NE have?
Some of 724 Pierce Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Pierce Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
724 Pierce Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Pierce Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 724 Pierce Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 724 Pierce Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 724 Pierce Street NE offers parking.
Does 724 Pierce Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 Pierce Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Pierce Street NE have a pool?
No, 724 Pierce Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 724 Pierce Street NE have accessible units?
No, 724 Pierce Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Pierce Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Pierce Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University