724 Pierce Street NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Rare opportunity for a spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath in NE near the Arts District, coffee shops, restaurants and quick downtown access with a large 4 car garage! Many new updates in this home available July 1st near all NE Mpls has to offer! Newer kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, slate floors and tons of storage! Updated full bathroom with granite countertop and white cabinetry on the main floor plus convenient main floor bedroom for accessible options for tenants or guests. Ideal open layout perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has view of the backyard from the large windows. Backyard is fully fenced in. Don't miss this rare opportunity for a move-in ready home with 4 bedrooms in this area! Available July 1st!