Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage internet access cats allowed

I’m renting out my house in NE! The house isn't available until September 1st, so this is for the early planners. As of right now all rooms are available so you can move with your friends. It’s a 6 bedroom 5 bathroom home so almost everyone gets a private bathroom 🎉 Base rent ranges from $650-$850 depending on which size room you want. The lower unit has a private washer/dryer and wet bar so it costs more for example. Utilities and wifi are split equally.



The house is a block from the University Ave farmer’s market in between the loop and St. Anthony West. 3 kitchen fridges, 2 sets of washer and dryers, 5 parking spaces available. Move in with your friends or solo and make new ones!



716 University Ave NE



Security deposit equal to rent is required to hold the room. Text me for a showing! 612-860-4654

-Al