All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 711 W 28th St 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
711 W 28th St 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

711 W 28th St 5

711 W 28th St · (612) 991-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lyn Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

711 W 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyn Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 711 West 28th St #5 - Property Id: 286315

Unit features large bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious living areas, and a large kitchen with breakfast nook. There is access to an outdoor common area with seating and a communal garden. This is a quiet, non-smoking building.

Centrally located with easy access to Uptown, Lake Calhoun, Lake Harriet, Lynn-Lake, Greenway Bike Trail, and many other desirable sites. One block from restaurants, major bus lines, bank and nightlife. You do not need a car if you live here!

Large, secure basement storage and access to on-site laundry equipment (coin-operated).

This building is wired for fiber optic internet which allows residents to access fast and inexpensive internet service through US Wireless (tenant contracts directly with US Wireless, monthly service not included in rent).

Monthly utility fee $150/month.

Small dogs and cats allowed with references. No puppies or kittens. 2 pet maximum.
Pet deposit is $100, plus $25/month per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286315
Property Id 286315

(RLNE5800492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 W 28th St 5 have any available units?
711 W 28th St 5 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 W 28th St 5 have?
Some of 711 W 28th St 5's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 W 28th St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
711 W 28th St 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 W 28th St 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 W 28th St 5 is pet friendly.
Does 711 W 28th St 5 offer parking?
No, 711 W 28th St 5 does not offer parking.
Does 711 W 28th St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 W 28th St 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 W 28th St 5 have a pool?
No, 711 W 28th St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 711 W 28th St 5 have accessible units?
No, 711 W 28th St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 W 28th St 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 W 28th St 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 711 W 28th St 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity