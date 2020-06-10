711 W 28th St 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 711 West 28th St #5



Unit features large bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious living areas, and a large kitchen with breakfast nook. There is access to an outdoor common area with seating and a communal garden. This is a quiet, non-smoking building.



Centrally located with easy access to Uptown, Lake Calhoun, Lake Harriet, Lynn-Lake, Greenway Bike Trail, and many other desirable sites. One block from restaurants, major bus lines, bank and nightlife. You do not need a car if you live here!



Large, secure basement storage and access to on-site laundry equipment (coin-operated).



This building is wired for fiber optic internet which allows residents to access fast and inexpensive internet service through US Wireless (tenant contracts directly with US Wireless, monthly service not included in rent).



Monthly utility fee $150/month.



Small dogs and cats allowed with references. No puppies or kittens. 2 pet maximum.

Pet deposit is $100, plus $25/month per pet.

