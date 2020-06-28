700 University Ave NE - 1

Amenities
Spacious and sun-filled 3 bed + office/den NE Minneapolis!
This first floor unit will have new stainless steel appliances and other updates throughout. features beautiful built in's and gleaming hardwoods throughout. Pet friendly!
***Please note-the current listing photos are of unit #2. The first floor unit will look very similar to unit #2 once the work is completed.**
Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant-Electricity, gas, 50% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility
Utilities paid by owner-Snow/lawn
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Potential for first come first serve off street parking
Please Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/705aecb099