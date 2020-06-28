700 University Ave NE - 1

Amenities

Spacious and sun-filled 3 bed + office/den NE Minneapolis!



This first floor unit will have new stainless steel appliances and other updates throughout. features beautiful built in's and gleaming hardwoods throughout. Pet friendly!

***Please note-the current listing photos are of unit #2. The first floor unit will look very similar to unit #2 once the work is completed.**



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-4

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant-Electricity, gas, 50% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility

Utilities paid by owner-Snow/lawn

1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Potential for first come first serve off street parking



Please Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/705aecb099