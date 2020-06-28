All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:28 PM

700 University Ave NE - 1

700 University Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

700 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and sun-filled 3 bed + office/den NE Minneapolis!

This first floor unit will have new stainless steel appliances and other updates throughout. features beautiful built in's and gleaming hardwoods throughout. Pet friendly!
***Please note-the current listing photos are of unit #2. The first floor unit will look very similar to unit #2 once the work is completed.**

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant-Electricity, gas, 50% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility
Utilities paid by owner-Snow/lawn
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/
Potential for first come first serve off street parking

Please Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/705aecb099

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 University Ave NE - 1 have any available units?
700 University Ave NE - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 University Ave NE - 1 have?
Some of 700 University Ave NE - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 University Ave NE - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
700 University Ave NE - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 University Ave NE - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 University Ave NE - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 700 University Ave NE - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 700 University Ave NE - 1 offers parking.
Does 700 University Ave NE - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 University Ave NE - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 University Ave NE - 1 have a pool?
No, 700 University Ave NE - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 700 University Ave NE - 1 have accessible units?
No, 700 University Ave NE - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 University Ave NE - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 University Ave NE - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
