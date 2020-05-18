All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:29 AM

700 S 2nd Street

700 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

700 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Live in the heart of the Mill District in this rare 3BR, 3BA listing for lease in historic Washburn Lofts, a converted flour mill, and one of the most sought after locations in all of Mpls. Boasting nearly 2700 square feet of living space, this amazing loft features 14 ft. ceilings, massive south facing windows, exposed original brick and stone walls, granite counters, stainless appliances, real hardwood flooring, large master suite with massive closets and custom organizers, open concept living room and kitchen, custom motorized blinds, and more! Washburn Lofts amenities include onsite professional management, secure access, free guest parking, huge fitness center, party room with outdoor patio. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, storage room, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 S 2nd Street have any available units?
700 S 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 S 2nd Street have?
Some of 700 S 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 S 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 S 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 S 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 700 S 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 700 S 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 700 S 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 700 S 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 S 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 S 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 700 S 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 700 S 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 700 S 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 S 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 S 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
