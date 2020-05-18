700 S 2nd Street

Amenities

Live in the heart of the Mill District in this rare 3BR, 3BA listing for lease in historic Washburn Lofts, a converted flour mill, and one of the most sought after locations in all of Mpls. Boasting nearly 2700 square feet of living space, this amazing loft features 14 ft. ceilings, massive south facing windows, exposed original brick and stone walls, granite counters, stainless appliances, real hardwood flooring, large master suite with massive closets and custom organizers, open concept living room and kitchen, custom motorized blinds, and more! Washburn Lofts amenities include onsite professional management, secure access, free guest parking, huge fitness center, party room with outdoor patio. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, storage room, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning, basic cable, internet.