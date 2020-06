Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in one of the North Loop’s most desirable apartment complexes! Located steps from the metro transit line, commuting has never been easier! On-site amenities include a fully enclosed dog run along the back-side of the property, a gorgeous pool deck, two community rooms, fitness center, underground heated parking, and much much more! Parking on-site is $150/month and is reserved for one and two bedroom units.