Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

613 Van Burent St ne

613 Northeast Van Buren Street · No Longer Available
Location

613 Northeast Van Buren Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
613 Van Burent St ne Available 08/01/20 Northeast MPLS 4BD/2BA House! Attached Garage, Fenced Yard & Laundry! Avail. 8/1! - This property is in a great location of NE Mpls. It is in walking distance to historic sites, restaurants, parks, & more!! Some of this properties features include:

- Two Living Rooms
- Large Kitchen w/ dining room
- Deck AND Balcony
- Attached 2-car Garage
- Large Fenced Yard
- Washer/Dryer
- Dishwasher
- Storage space
- Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
- Professional Management & Online Rent Pay
- And Much More!

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Renter's insurance required

For questions or to schedule a tour contact Alex at 612-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE5849159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Van Burent St ne have any available units?
613 Van Burent St ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Van Burent St ne have?
Some of 613 Van Burent St ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Van Burent St ne currently offering any rent specials?
613 Van Burent St ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Van Burent St ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Van Burent St ne is pet friendly.
Does 613 Van Burent St ne offer parking?
Yes, 613 Van Burent St ne does offer parking.
Does 613 Van Burent St ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Van Burent St ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Van Burent St ne have a pool?
No, 613 Van Burent St ne does not have a pool.
Does 613 Van Burent St ne have accessible units?
No, 613 Van Burent St ne does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Van Burent St ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Van Burent St ne has units with dishwashers.
