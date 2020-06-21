Amenities

613 Van Burent St ne Available 08/01/20 Northeast MPLS 4BD/2BA House! Attached Garage, Fenced Yard & Laundry! Avail. 8/1! - This property is in a great location of NE Mpls. It is in walking distance to historic sites, restaurants, parks, & more!! Some of this properties features include:



- Two Living Rooms

- Large Kitchen w/ dining room

- Deck AND Balcony

- Attached 2-car Garage

- Large Fenced Yard

- Washer/Dryer

- Dishwasher

- Storage space

- Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

- Professional Management & Online Rent Pay

- And Much More!



Tenants responsible for all utilities.



Renter's insurance required



For questions or to schedule a tour contact Alex at 612-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



