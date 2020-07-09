All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 612 Newton Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
612 Newton Ave N
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

612 Newton Ave N

612 North Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

612 North Newton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Near North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6 Bedroom 2 bath Home. Big Bedrooms, Spacious living areas, close to downtown. - All tenants required to have service plus plan from Center-point. $40 Application fee per adult.
Requirements:
-NO evictions and /or unlawful detainers.
-NO felonies within the last 10 years.
-NO misdemeanors within last 5 years.
-Verifiable Monthly income of 2.5 time the rent amount
-Credit score of 600 or above.
Meet the Requirements. Call to set up a showing
612-481-1056
Property Manager
Apply online https://www.rentinginminneapolis.com/vacancies

(RLNE5805545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Newton Ave N have any available units?
612 Newton Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 612 Newton Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
612 Newton Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Newton Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 612 Newton Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 612 Newton Ave N offer parking?
No, 612 Newton Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 612 Newton Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Newton Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Newton Ave N have a pool?
No, 612 Newton Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 612 Newton Ave N have accessible units?
No, 612 Newton Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Newton Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Newton Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Newton Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Newton Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
City Limits
127 E 59th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University