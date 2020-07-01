All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

611 4th St SE

611 Southeast 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

611 Southeast 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
611 4th St SE Available 09/01/20 Living Large - Arts and crafts-style house with 8 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms conveniently located in Minneapolis' Marcy Holmes neighborhood. Ample parking and common living space as well as a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms add to the desirability of this spacious rental property.

Available Sept 1, 2020
8 bedrooms/3 baths
?$3,950 per month
?
- Located in Marcy Holmes neighborhood
- Dishwasher
- Washer/dryer onsite (not coin operated)
- 3+ Parking spots
- Plenty of common space
?- New windows installed in 2013
- Hardwood floors
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in

See www.gbgroupproperties.com for more details.

(RLNE5250202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 4th St SE have any available units?
611 4th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 4th St SE have?
Some of 611 4th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 4th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
611 4th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 4th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 4th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 611 4th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 611 4th St SE offers parking.
Does 611 4th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 4th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 4th St SE have a pool?
No, 611 4th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 611 4th St SE have accessible units?
No, 611 4th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 611 4th St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 4th St SE has units with dishwashers.

