Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

611 4th St SE Available 09/01/20 Living Large - Arts and crafts-style house with 8 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms conveniently located in Minneapolis' Marcy Holmes neighborhood. Ample parking and common living space as well as a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms add to the desirability of this spacious rental property.



Available Sept 1, 2020

8 bedrooms/3 baths

?$3,950 per month

?

- Located in Marcy Holmes neighborhood

- Dishwasher

- Washer/dryer onsite (not coin operated)

- 3+ Parking spots

- Plenty of common space

?- New windows installed in 2013

- Hardwood floors

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in



See www.gbgroupproperties.com for more details.



(RLNE5250202)