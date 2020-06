Amenities

Great 1 bedroom available at the Copham in the North Loop. There are 3 months left on the lease discounted at $1250, as I am trying to sublease it ASAP. After April, the rent would be $1750. Includes an indoor parking spot, free Wifi, washer/drier, great workout facility, beautiful rooftop, indoor facility for dogs, and great staff. Smack Shack is attached to the building and it is walking distance to all of the great restaurants in the North Loop area.