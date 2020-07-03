All apartments in Minneapolis
605 7th Street SE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

605 7th Street SE

605 7th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

605 7th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/833acd608f ---- Charming Mediterranean style home in Marcy Holmes neighborhood features hardwood floors throughout the main level living room, dining room which features vaulted ceilings and a custom painted ceiling. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, large island, and garbage disposal Sun room is a great place to relax in any weather, spacious patio has plenty of room to grill and relax in the spring summer and fall. Mud/Bike room conveniently located between two entries. Half bathroom on main floor. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, and feature hardwood floors and large closets, classic tile and cute fixtures in bathroom. Very large basement living room, storage room, and free laundry on site. 2 garage parking stalls. Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must have 650 credit score, stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No undergraduate students, pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 7th Street SE have any available units?
605 7th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 7th Street SE have?
Some of 605 7th Street SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 7th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
605 7th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 7th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 7th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 605 7th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 605 7th Street SE offers parking.
Does 605 7th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 7th Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 7th Street SE have a pool?
No, 605 7th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 605 7th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 605 7th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 605 7th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 7th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

