605 7th Street SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/833acd608f ---- Charming Mediterranean style home in Marcy Holmes neighborhood features hardwood floors throughout the main level living room, dining room which features vaulted ceilings and a custom painted ceiling. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, large island, and garbage disposal Sun room is a great place to relax in any weather, spacious patio has plenty of room to grill and relax in the spring summer and fall. Mud/Bike room conveniently located between two entries. Half bathroom on main floor. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, and feature hardwood floors and large closets, classic tile and cute fixtures in bathroom. Very large basement living room, storage room, and free laundry on site. 2 garage parking stalls. Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow removal included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must have 650 credit score, stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No undergraduate students, pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.