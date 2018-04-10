All apartments in Minneapolis
6037 Penn Avenue S
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

6037 Penn Avenue S

6037 Penn Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6037 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Armatage

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available May 1st! Affordable living in an incredibly spacious side by side duplex in the Armatage neighborhood of Minneapolis. Conveniently located right off Hwy 62, minutes from 35W, short drive to downtown Minneapolis, and more! Home features a large main level living room with a front entry closet, leading to the updated kitchen, 2 oversized bedrooms and full bathroom all on the main level. Lower level features another large family room, 3rd bedroom, bonus office/craft/storage space, 3/4 bath and laundry. Unit includes 1 stall in the detached garage. Pet friendly with deposit. Owner pays water and trash! Tenants only responsible for gas and electric, and lawn and snow care.. VIRTUAL TOUR: Copy and paste the following link into your web browser to view the virtual tour https://youtu.be/r9r0X7NBYXI IN PERSON TOUR: Copy and paste the following link into your web browser to book a tour online: https://showmojo.com/l/3a12f7503b/6037-penn-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-55419 APPLY: If interested in applying, copy and paste the following link into your web browser https://www.rhris.com/ApplyNowRHR/ApplyNowRHR.cfm?SiteSelection=1&MgmtCoIDParm=154&OriginalURL=https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application Application fee $55 per adult. Security Deposit same as rent. 1 time $150 lease admin fee, and a monthly $7 processing fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 Penn Avenue S have any available units?
6037 Penn Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 6037 Penn Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Penn Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Penn Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6037 Penn Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 6037 Penn Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 6037 Penn Avenue S offers parking.
Does 6037 Penn Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6037 Penn Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Penn Avenue S have a pool?
No, 6037 Penn Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 6037 Penn Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 6037 Penn Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Penn Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6037 Penn Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6037 Penn Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6037 Penn Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

