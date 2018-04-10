6037 Penn Avenue S

Amenities

Available May 1st! Affordable living in an incredibly spacious side by side duplex in the Armatage neighborhood of Minneapolis. Conveniently located right off Hwy 62, minutes from 35W, short drive to downtown Minneapolis, and more! Home features a large main level living room with a front entry closet, leading to the updated kitchen, 2 oversized bedrooms and full bathroom all on the main level. Lower level features another large family room, 3rd bedroom, bonus office/craft/storage space, 3/4 bath and laundry. Unit includes 1 stall in the detached garage. Pet friendly with deposit. Owner pays water and trash! Tenants only responsible for gas and electric, and lawn and snow care.. VIRTUAL TOUR: Copy and paste the following link into your web browser to view the virtual tour https://youtu.be/r9r0X7NBYXI IN PERSON TOUR: Copy and paste the following link into your web browser to book a tour online: https://showmojo.com/l/3a12f7503b/6037-penn-ave-s-minneapolis-mn-55419 APPLY: If interested in applying, copy and paste the following link into your web browser https://www.rhris.com/ApplyNowRHR/ApplyNowRHR.cfm?SiteSelection=1&MgmtCoIDParm=154&OriginalURL=https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application Application fee $55 per adult. Security Deposit same as rent. 1 time $150 lease admin fee, and a monthly $7 processing fee applies.