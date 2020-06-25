All apartments in Minneapolis
5913 Morgan Avenue South

5913 Morgan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Morgan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Armatage

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely remodeled kenny neighborhood. Award winning southwest high school near to kenny park, minnehaha creek lake harriet and quick access to hwy 62. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a full private master suite. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Updated kitchen with beautiful tile work and all new appliances. Large sun filled eat in kitchen space with plenty of storage/cabinets make the space inviting and functional. The private loft master suite is a sanctuary and retreat with exposed beams walk-in closet and large master bath. A fully finished basement offers great additional space to entertain. With fully fenced yard is a perfect open space to enjoy the warm summers and complete your enjoyment of this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Morgan Avenue South have any available units?
5913 Morgan Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5913 Morgan Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Morgan Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Morgan Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5913 Morgan Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5913 Morgan Avenue South offer parking?
No, 5913 Morgan Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 5913 Morgan Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Morgan Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Morgan Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5913 Morgan Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Morgan Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5913 Morgan Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Morgan Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5913 Morgan Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 Morgan Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5913 Morgan Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
