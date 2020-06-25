5913 Morgan Avenue South

Amenities

Nicely remodeled kenny neighborhood. Award winning southwest high school near to kenny park, minnehaha creek lake harriet and quick access to hwy 62. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a full private master suite. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Updated kitchen with beautiful tile work and all new appliances. Large sun filled eat in kitchen space with plenty of storage/cabinets make the space inviting and functional. The private loft master suite is a sanctuary and retreat with exposed beams walk-in closet and large master bath. A fully finished basement offers great additional space to entertain. With fully fenced yard is a perfect open space to enjoy the warm summers and complete your enjoyment of this wonderful home.