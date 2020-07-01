5856 Russell Avenue South

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel key fob access

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



This newly updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the desirable Armatage neighborhood is fully renovated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen boasts of new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, soft close cabinets. The upstairs features a spacious master bedroom. The lower level features a brand new den, bedroom and second bathroom. Fenced in backyard. Pets are welcome with an additional fee.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/5856RussellViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Available 7/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.