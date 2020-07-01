All apartments in Minneapolis
5856 Russell Avenue South

5856 Russell Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5856 Russell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This newly updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the desirable Armatage neighborhood is fully renovated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and paint throughout. The kitchen boasts of new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, soft close cabinets. The upstairs features a spacious master bedroom. The lower level features a brand new den, bedroom and second bathroom. Fenced in backyard. Pets are welcome with an additional fee.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/5856RussellViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Available 7/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5856 Russell Avenue South have any available units?
5856 Russell Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5856 Russell Avenue South have?
Some of 5856 Russell Avenue South's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5856 Russell Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5856 Russell Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5856 Russell Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5856 Russell Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5856 Russell Avenue South offer parking?
No, 5856 Russell Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 5856 Russell Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5856 Russell Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5856 Russell Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5856 Russell Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5856 Russell Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5856 Russell Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5856 Russell Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5856 Russell Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
