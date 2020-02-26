5820 Nicollet Avenue - 1

Amenities

Fully Updated 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom, This duplex is located in the Windom Neighborhood of South Minneapolis! This property shows off a new open layout on the main level with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and all new freshly finished hard wood floors. The upper level has two bedrooms and a newly remodeled bathroom. This place also has new paint, MAC windows and easy access all around the city, suburbs and MSP Airport. This place is a side by side duplex and also includes its own basement with laundry. It has 2 off street parking spots, fenced back yard and is pet friendly with a $35 pet rent/month. In the spring you will see the exterior getting updated with some nice landscaping and other improvements to the exterior. Make sure to book your showing today! $45 Application Fee and $100 Admin Fee.