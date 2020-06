Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very rare opportunity to rent an incredibly charming home in the Armatage neighborhood! This home is loaded with upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, fenced-in yard, 2-stall garage, newer furnace and water heater, hardwood floors, and more. Quick access to parks, schools, and shopping make this home perfect for exploring the twin cities year-round.