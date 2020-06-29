All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5733 Morgan Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5733 Morgan Avenue S
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

5733 Morgan Avenue S

5733 Morgan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5733 Morgan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Armatage

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Renters Warehouse is proud to bring you 5733 Morgan Ave! An affordable home in the Armatage neighborhood of Minneapolis available NOW! Conveniently located right off Hwy 62, minutes from 35W, short drive to downtown Minneapolis, and more! Home features 2 large main level living rooms, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and fireplace. Lower level features another large family room, wet bar, storage, and laundry, new carpet and paint. Upper level has 1 bedroom with lots of natural light, new carpet and paint. new mulch in landscaping beds. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal.Home includes detached garage and yard. Sorry, no pets accepted. $55 Application Fee. Home is NOT Section 8 approved. (RENT: $1899) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1899) ($150 admin fee and $7/month processing fee) Make sure to book your showing today! Copy and Paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery Virtual Tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5733 Morgan Avenue S have any available units?
5733 Morgan Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5733 Morgan Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5733 Morgan Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 Morgan Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5733 Morgan Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5733 Morgan Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5733 Morgan Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5733 Morgan Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5733 Morgan Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 Morgan Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5733 Morgan Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5733 Morgan Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5733 Morgan Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 Morgan Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5733 Morgan Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5733 Morgan Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5733 Morgan Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University