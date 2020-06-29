5733 Morgan Avenue S

Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Renters Warehouse is proud to bring you 5733 Morgan Ave! An affordable home in the Armatage neighborhood of Minneapolis available NOW! Conveniently located right off Hwy 62, minutes from 35W, short drive to downtown Minneapolis, and more! Home features 2 large main level living rooms, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and fireplace. Lower level features another large family room, wet bar, storage, and laundry, new carpet and paint. Upper level has 1 bedroom with lots of natural light, new carpet and paint. new mulch in landscaping beds. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal.Home includes detached garage and yard. Sorry, no pets accepted. $55 Application Fee. Home is NOT Section 8 approved. (RENT: $1899) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1899) ($150 admin fee and $7/month processing fee) Make sure to book your showing today! Copy and Paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery Virtual Tour available.