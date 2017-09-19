All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

5548 35th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Morris Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*BONUS $500 Credit with January Move In*

Check out this recently remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom home that features a wonderfully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white subway tile! The upper level provides a bonus den/office space, and there is also an unfinished basement for extra storage. Enjoy sitting on the back deck overlooking the yard this spring.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/z41bb0lwII

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5548 35th Avenue South have any available units?
5548 35th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5548 35th Avenue South have?
Some of 5548 35th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5548 35th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5548 35th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5548 35th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5548 35th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5548 35th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 5548 35th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 5548 35th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5548 35th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5548 35th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5548 35th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5548 35th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5548 35th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5548 35th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5548 35th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
