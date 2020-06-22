All apartments in Minneapolis
5315 York Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5315 York Avenue South

5315 York Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5315 York Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful remodel in Lake Harriet school district! Rare private dead-end street leading to Minnehaha Creek right in the heart of S Minneapolis. Modern open main floor plan with 4 BRs, 3 BAs and detached 2 car garage. quality remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms paired with well preserved original craftsman woodwork create stunning flow and sense of home. A private fully fenced yard offers the perfect outdoor retreat and entertaining space. Don't wait too long to make this house your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 York Avenue South have any available units?
5315 York Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5315 York Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5315 York Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 York Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5315 York Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5315 York Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5315 York Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 5315 York Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 York Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 York Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5315 York Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5315 York Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5315 York Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 York Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 York Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 York Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5315 York Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
