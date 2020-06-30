5212 36th Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available NOW!



You will be amazed when you walk into this three-bedroom, three-bath totally updated top to bottom home in great Minneapolis neighborhood!



This home has tons to offer! The entire home has been freshly painted and new carpet! The kitchen is gorgeous with brand new cabinetry, granite countertops, and new black stainless steel appliances!



The main level also offers a spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors, a nice-sized main level bedroom and a walk-through updated half bath. There is also a nice and bright three-season porch to enjoy your morning coffee!



The upper level has a fabulous loft area, a master bedroom with walk-in closet, the second upper-level bedroom, a bonus room perfect for a play area or office space, and two gorgeously updated full baths.



Need room for the cars? You'll love the oversized attached two-car garage!



This home is located in a fabulous location, close to Minnehaha Falls, Lake Nokomis, the airport, bus stops, and the LRT. Tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment close by!

Pet policy: Bring your pets! Two max, cats or dogs, with a $250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 6 of occupants

Available NOW!

Two-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing