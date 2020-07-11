521 S 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage

A wall of windows! 2ND BATHROOM READY. This luxury condominium can be used for LIVE/WORK even as a full business with approval from the board. Live and work in the middle of downtown just blocks from the US Bank Stadium and where 100’s of venues are just feet from your doorstep! Spacious unit has about 1000 feet of living space on each level. This is a rare 3 level unit. The loft can double for a 3rd bed for guests or additional storage space. This corner unit is ground level with private access directly to the sidewalk, convenient for business, pets or just getting in and out without the hassle of common areas or an elevator. This unit has 3 entrances for added convenience! The lower level entrance will take you to the rooftop elevator where the fun begins. You'll have access to lounges in the sun, tables, community grills and amazing city views. Specious walk-in closet in the lower bedroom. There is also an area that has been used as a stage for performing artists, check it out!