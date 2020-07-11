All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 521 S 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
521 S 7th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

521 S 7th Street

521 South 7th Street · (651) 330-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Elliot Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

521 South 7th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Elliot Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A wall of windows! 2ND BATHROOM READY. This luxury condominium can be used for LIVE/WORK even as a full business with approval from the board. Live and work in the middle of downtown just blocks from the US Bank Stadium and where 100’s of venues are just feet from your doorstep! Spacious unit has about 1000 feet of living space on each level. This is a rare 3 level unit. The loft can double for a 3rd bed for guests or additional storage space. This corner unit is ground level with private access directly to the sidewalk, convenient for business, pets or just getting in and out without the hassle of common areas or an elevator. This unit has 3 entrances for added convenience! The lower level entrance will take you to the rooftop elevator where the fun begins. You'll have access to lounges in the sun, tables, community grills and amazing city views. Specious walk-in closet in the lower bedroom. There is also an area that has been used as a stage for performing artists, check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 S 7th Street have any available units?
521 S 7th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 S 7th Street have?
Some of 521 S 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 S 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 S 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 S 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 S 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 521 S 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 521 S 7th Street offers parking.
Does 521 S 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 S 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 S 7th Street have a pool?
No, 521 S 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 S 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 521 S 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 S 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 S 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 521 S 7th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity