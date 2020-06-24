All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 521 2nd Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
521 2nd Street SE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

521 2nd Street SE

521 2nd St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Marcy - Holmes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

521 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Rarely available fully furnished large 1BR, 1BA corner unit at Flour Sack Flats, located in the amazing St. Anthony Main neighborhood next to Restaurant Alma and Café Alma. Just steps from Father Hennepin Park and the Stone Arch Bridge, this furnished condo features gourmet kitchen with large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas range, large windows letting in great natural light throughout, recessed balcony, master suite with walk-in closet and walkthrough bath, and quality furnishings and electronics. All utilities, cable and internet included in rent price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 2nd Street SE have any available units?
521 2nd Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 2nd Street SE have?
Some of 521 2nd Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 2nd Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
521 2nd Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 2nd Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 521 2nd Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 521 2nd Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 521 2nd Street SE offers parking.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 2nd Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have a pool?
No, 521 2nd Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have accessible units?
No, 521 2nd Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 2nd Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 2nd Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University