521 2nd Street SE

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Rarely available fully furnished large 1BR, 1BA corner unit at Flour Sack Flats, located in the amazing St. Anthony Main neighborhood next to Restaurant Alma and Café Alma. Just steps from Father Hennepin Park and the Stone Arch Bridge, this furnished condo features gourmet kitchen with large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas range, large windows letting in great natural light throughout, recessed balcony, master suite with walk-in closet and walkthrough bath, and quality furnishings and electronics. All utilities, cable and internet included in rent price.