Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:18 AM

5201 Shoreview Avenue

5201 Shoreview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Shoreview Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Keewaydin

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! Steps away from Nokomis you enjoy a spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with a bright and welcoming kitchen. All the charm and character of a city home with green energy efficiency in SOLAR POWER! Save on utilities year- round with comfort and ease.

Available March 1st.
12 month lease minimum.
Applicant pays application fee of $40
Deposit due upon lease execution and first month rent due upon pre-move in walk through.
Pets may be allowed with additional non-refundable $300 deposit per pet, and $50 per month pet rent per pet. Pet number/weight limitations apply. Inquire to learn more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Shoreview Avenue have any available units?
5201 Shoreview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Shoreview Avenue have?
Some of 5201 Shoreview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Shoreview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Shoreview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Shoreview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 Shoreview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5201 Shoreview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Shoreview Avenue offers parking.
Does 5201 Shoreview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5201 Shoreview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Shoreview Avenue have a pool?
No, 5201 Shoreview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Shoreview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5201 Shoreview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Shoreview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Shoreview Avenue has units with dishwashers.

