5201 Shoreview Avenue

Amenities
Welcome home! Steps away from Nokomis you enjoy a spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with a bright and welcoming kitchen. All the charm and character of a city home with green energy efficiency in SOLAR POWER! Save on utilities year- round with comfort and ease.
Available March 1st.
12 month lease minimum.
Applicant pays application fee of $40
Deposit due upon lease execution and first month rent due upon pre-move in walk through.
Pets may be allowed with additional non-refundable $300 deposit per pet, and $50 per month pet rent per pet. Pet number/weight limitations apply. Inquire to learn more!