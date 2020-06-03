5201 Shoreview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home! Steps away from Nokomis you enjoy a spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with a bright and welcoming kitchen. All the charm and character of a city home with green energy efficiency in SOLAR POWER! Save on utilities year- round with comfort and ease.



Available March 1st.

12 month lease minimum.

Applicant pays application fee of $40

Deposit due upon lease execution and first month rent due upon pre-move in walk through.

Pets may be allowed with additional non-refundable $300 deposit per pet, and $50 per month pet rent per pet. Pet number/weight limitations apply. Inquire to learn more!