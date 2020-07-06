All apartments in Minneapolis
5152 Morgan Avenue North
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:55 PM

5152 Morgan Avenue North

5152 Morgan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5152 Morgan Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Shingle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't pass up this great 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home! This home features separate living and dining areas, a washer and dryer, great storage space, a one car detached garage with a work shop, and a yard that will be great for entertaining this summer!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/MrP8A_HtuZ4

Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Telephone & Cable

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pets subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 5/5/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5152 Morgan Avenue North have any available units?
5152 Morgan Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5152 Morgan Avenue North have?
Some of 5152 Morgan Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5152 Morgan Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5152 Morgan Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5152 Morgan Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5152 Morgan Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5152 Morgan Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5152 Morgan Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5152 Morgan Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5152 Morgan Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5152 Morgan Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5152 Morgan Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5152 Morgan Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5152 Morgan Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5152 Morgan Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5152 Morgan Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

