5152 Morgan Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't pass up this great 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home! This home features separate living and dining areas, a washer and dryer, great storage space, a one car detached garage with a work shop, and a yard that will be great for entertaining this summer!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/MrP8A_HtuZ4



Utilities paid by resident: Water/Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Telephone & Cable



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pets subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 5/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.