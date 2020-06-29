5131 39th Ave S

Amenities
Available NOW!
Move right into this completely updated top to bottom awesome one-bedroom, one-bath apartment in a fabulous Minneapolis neighborhood!
This home is a "mother-in-law" style apartment connected to the main structure, with a private entrance and a one-car garage space.
This home has been completely remodeled with fresh paint, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and the main floor comes conveniently furnished.
There is a huge lower level family room for additional space.
Located in a fantastic Minneapolis neighborhood, super close to the airport, LRT, bus lines, Minnehaha Falls, Lake Nokomis, shopping, dining, entertainment, and downtown!
Heat, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Alarm System, Lawn Care, Snow Removal,
Cable TV Service, High-Speed Internet Service all INCLUDED in rent!!
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets considered
No smoking
Max of 2 of occupant
Available NOW
One-car detached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing