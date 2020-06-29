5131 39th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage internet access

Available NOW!



Move right into this completely updated top to bottom awesome one-bedroom, one-bath apartment in a fabulous Minneapolis neighborhood!



This home is a "mother-in-law" style apartment connected to the main structure, with a private entrance and a one-car garage space.



This home has been completely remodeled with fresh paint, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and the main floor comes conveniently furnished.



There is a huge lower level family room for additional space.



Located in a fantastic Minneapolis neighborhood, super close to the airport, LRT, bus lines, Minnehaha Falls, Lake Nokomis, shopping, dining, entertainment, and downtown!



Heat, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Alarm System, Lawn Care, Snow Removal,

Cable TV Service, High-Speed Internet Service all INCLUDED in rent!!



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets considered

No smoking

Max of 2 of occupant

Available NOW

One-car detached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing