5131 39th Ave S
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:15 AM

5131 39th Ave S

5131 39th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5131 39th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Minnehaha

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
Available NOW!

Move right into this completely updated top to bottom awesome one-bedroom, one-bath apartment in a fabulous Minneapolis neighborhood!

This home is a "mother-in-law" style apartment connected to the main structure, with a private entrance and a one-car garage space.

This home has been completely remodeled with fresh paint, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and the main floor comes conveniently furnished.

There is a huge lower level family room for additional space.

Located in a fantastic Minneapolis neighborhood, super close to the airport, LRT, bus lines, Minnehaha Falls, Lake Nokomis, shopping, dining, entertainment, and downtown!

Heat, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Alarm System, Lawn Care, Snow Removal,
Cable TV Service, High-Speed Internet Service all INCLUDED in rent!!

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis
Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets considered
No smoking
Max of 2 of occupant
Available NOW
One-car detached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 39th Ave S have any available units?
5131 39th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5131 39th Ave S have?
Some of 5131 39th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 39th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5131 39th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 39th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5131 39th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5131 39th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5131 39th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5131 39th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 39th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 39th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5131 39th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5131 39th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5131 39th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 39th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5131 39th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

