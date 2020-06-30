511 Central Ave - 5a&5b

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

2120 SF Live Work Space. Well lit and well located this space is a 2BR unit with a seperate but connected 1000 SF open floor plan workspace. Seperate entrances, separate baths, and separate utility buildings makes this an ideal and economical space to live and work in while maintaining boundaries and balance.

This three story historic building is almost as old as the neighborhood. Rehabilitated and restored over the last three years, this building has been brought up to the times. Everything is new. At the same time, the old world charm of the early buildings erected around Saint Anthony Falls, Minneapolis' birthplace, is maintained an exemplified in the retained historic features of this building.



This building features controlled entry points, video intercom, indoor bike storage, and a new elevator. This building is pet free.