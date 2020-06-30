All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
511 Central Ave - 5a&5b
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:49 PM

511 Central Ave - 5a&5b

511 Central Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

511 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
2120 SF Live Work Space. Well lit and well located this space is a 2BR unit with a seperate but connected 1000 SF open floor plan workspace. Seperate entrances, separate baths, and separate utility buildings makes this an ideal and economical space to live and work in while maintaining boundaries and balance.
This three story historic building is almost as old as the neighborhood. Rehabilitated and restored over the last three years, this building has been brought up to the times. Everything is new. At the same time, the old world charm of the early buildings erected around Saint Anthony Falls, Minneapolis' birthplace, is maintained an exemplified in the retained historic features of this building.

This building features controlled entry points, video intercom, indoor bike storage, and a new elevator. This building is pet free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b have any available units?
511 Central Ave - 5a&5b doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b have?
Some of 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b currently offering any rent specials?
511 Central Ave - 5a&5b is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b pet-friendly?
No, 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b offer parking?
Yes, 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b offers parking.
Does 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b have a pool?
No, 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b does not have a pool.
Does 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b have accessible units?
No, 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Central Ave - 5a&5b has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University