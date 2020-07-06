5053 Girard Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Available 01/01/20 Brand New 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home - Property Id: 189674



Brand new 2018 custom built home five minutes from DT Minneapolis! Live in a brand new development within a bustling community!



3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with large open concept floor plan. Brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded quartz countertops, large island and a ton of kitchen storage. Master bedroom has bathroom en-suite, and large walk-in closet. Unfinished basement allows for a ton of storage space. Huge fenced in backyard and a two-car garage. Limited maintenance! HOA mows and shovels the boulevard and sidewalks.

No Pets Allowed



