5053 Girard Ave N
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:51 AM

5053 Girard Ave N

5053 Girard Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

5053 Girard Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 01/01/20 Brand New 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home - Property Id: 189674

Brand new 2018 custom built home five minutes from DT Minneapolis! Live in a brand new development within a bustling community!

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with large open concept floor plan. Brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded quartz countertops, large island and a ton of kitchen storage. Master bedroom has bathroom en-suite, and large walk-in closet. Unfinished basement allows for a ton of storage space. Huge fenced in backyard and a two-car garage. Limited maintenance! HOA mows and shovels the boulevard and sidewalks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189674
Property Id 189674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5395874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
