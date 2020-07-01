5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1

Amenities

This beautiful main level unit of a well maintained duplex is waiting for you to move in just in time to celebrate the holidays! The location of this home is amazing - only 2 blocks from Lake Harriet, steps away from 50th and Penn restaurants, coffee shops, and other services, and 15 min from the airport. The bathroom and kitchen have been updated with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, high end countertops, a wrap around cabinet/counter into the formal dining area that opens to the large living room with lots of windows for natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors, white wood trim and crown molding, and neutral colors thought out. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom. A shared large lower level laundry room with 2 washers/dryers and lots of secured storage space. One Car stall as part of a 2 car attached garage included.



Lease Terms: $1895 for 18 month lease. 6 month premium lease available. Security Deposit to equal one month's rent. Pets negotiable. Water, garbage, and snow removal included in lease. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and lawn care. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

