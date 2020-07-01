All apartments in Minneapolis
5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1
5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1

5004 Oliver Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Oliver Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lynnhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful main level unit of a well maintained duplex is waiting for you to move in just in time to celebrate the holidays! The location of this home is amazing - only 2 blocks from Lake Harriet, steps away from 50th and Penn restaurants, coffee shops, and other services, and 15 min from the airport. The bathroom and kitchen have been updated with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, high end countertops, a wrap around cabinet/counter into the formal dining area that opens to the large living room with lots of windows for natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors, white wood trim and crown molding, and neutral colors thought out. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom. A shared large lower level laundry room with 2 washers/dryers and lots of secured storage space. One Car stall as part of a 2 car attached garage included.

Lease Terms: $1895 for 18 month lease. 6 month premium lease available. Security Deposit to equal one month's rent. Pets negotiable. Water, garbage, and snow removal included in lease. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and lawn care. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Classic main floor level of duplex with hardwood floors and fully remodeled kitchen, just steps from Lake Harriet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 have any available units?
5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 have?
Some of 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 offers parking.
Does 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 have a pool?
No, 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Oliver Ave. S. - 1 has units with dishwashers.

