500 N 2nd Street

Live affordably in the North Loop in this sun-filled River Station corner 2BR, 2BA condo, just steps from all the action! Unit features include upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, open living room with fireplace, balcony, large master corner master bedroom with great light and window treatments installed, and more. River Station amenities included onsite professional management, secure access, free guest parking, large private courtyard/green spaces. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.