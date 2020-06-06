All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:02 PM

500 N 2nd Street

500 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Live affordably in the North Loop in this sun-filled River Station corner 2BR, 2BA condo, just steps from all the action! Unit features include upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, open living room with fireplace, balcony, large master corner master bedroom with great light and window treatments installed, and more. River Station amenities included onsite professional management, secure access, free guest parking, large private courtyard/green spaces. Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N 2nd Street have any available units?
500 N 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 500 N 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 N 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 500 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 N 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 500 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 N 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 500 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 500 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 N 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

