4901 Upton Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4901 Upton Avenue North

4901 Upton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Upton Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Shingle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has all the space you need with four bedrooms and a huge lower level family room! This unit features an eat in kitchen, new blinds, new linoleum flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, a large upstairs private bedroom, and central air! No more snow emergencies with a 2-car garage!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/dGKvtSLEnFU

Utilities paid by resident: Water, Trash, Gas, Electric, Telephone & Cable.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

