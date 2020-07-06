4901 Upton Avenue North

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has all the space you need with four bedrooms and a huge lower level family room! This unit features an eat in kitchen, new blinds, new linoleum flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, a large upstairs private bedroom, and central air! No more snow emergencies with a 2-car garage!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/dGKvtSLEnFU



Utilities paid by resident: Water, Trash, Gas, Electric, Telephone & Cable.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 8. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.