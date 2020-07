Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! THIS NEIGHBORHOOD CANNOT BE BEAT. HIGH WALKABILITY TO MANY FUN RESTAURANTS + SHOPS. NEAR LAKE HARRIET, WALKING TRAILS AND PARKS. HOME FEATURES A LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD AND LARGE 2-CAR GARAGE W/ PLENTY OF STORAGE. HUGE UPSTAIRS LOFT/ MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. A GREAT CONDO ALTERNATIVE! *NO CATS. LIMIT OF ONE DOG. ALL UTILITIES PAID BY THE TENANT. HOME IS CLEAN AND MOVE-IN READY!