4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway

4648 West Lake Harriet Parkway · (952) 960-0930
Location

4648 West Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway · Avail. Sep 1

$3,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway Available 09/01/20 Amazing Fully Furnished Home on Lake Harriet! Beautiful Master Suite - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com and Executive Realty.

This amazing home is located directly across the street from the beautiful Lake Harriet. There are biking trails, grills, tennis courts, playgrounds, bandshell, etc, within walking distance. Truly a great area!

This beautiful property offers almost 3000 sq ft of living space. Original woodwork with great detail, in-floor heating in the master bath and kitchen, central AC, and a large kitchen are just some of the great features of this home. The main level offers an expansive front porch, living room with fireplace, a study, formal dining room that opens to the kitchen, and a half bath.

The 2nd level offers a large bathroom with a claw foot tub, heated floors, and standup shower. There are 3 bedrooms on this level as well.

The master suite is on its own top level and offers vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and a custom bathroom with steam shower and heated floors.

There is also a large patio overlooking the front yard and lake and a 2 car detached garage.

This home is available for short term, or long term tenancies. Call Phil at 952-905-6505 to set up a private tour, or visit Citiesrentals.com to view all of our available listings.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3414351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway have any available units?
4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway have?
Some of 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway offers parking.
Does 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway have a pool?
No, 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
