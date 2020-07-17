Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning playground tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

4648 W Lake Harriet Parkway Available 09/01/20 Amazing Fully Furnished Home on Lake Harriet! Beautiful Master Suite - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com and Executive Realty.



This amazing home is located directly across the street from the beautiful Lake Harriet. There are biking trails, grills, tennis courts, playgrounds, bandshell, etc, within walking distance. Truly a great area!



This beautiful property offers almost 3000 sq ft of living space. Original woodwork with great detail, in-floor heating in the master bath and kitchen, central AC, and a large kitchen are just some of the great features of this home. The main level offers an expansive front porch, living room with fireplace, a study, formal dining room that opens to the kitchen, and a half bath.



The 2nd level offers a large bathroom with a claw foot tub, heated floors, and standup shower. There are 3 bedrooms on this level as well.



The master suite is on its own top level and offers vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and a custom bathroom with steam shower and heated floors.



There is also a large patio overlooking the front yard and lake and a 2 car detached garage.



This home is available for short term, or long term tenancies. Call Phil at 952-905-6505 to set up a private tour, or visit Citiesrentals.com to view all of our available listings.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3414351)