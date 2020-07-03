All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:06 PM

4508 5th Ave S

4508 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4508 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Regina

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bd /1 ba SF located in South Mpls has 1085 sq ft is coming soon with laundry, 1 car garage. Note â?? no A/C! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To get more information about this property go to TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 5th Ave S have any available units?
4508 5th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4508 5th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4508 5th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 5th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 5th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4508 5th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4508 5th Ave S offers parking.
Does 4508 5th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 5th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 5th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4508 5th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4508 5th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4508 5th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 5th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 5th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 5th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 5th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

